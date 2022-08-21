Indore: Only about 18% of the voters have linked Aadhaar No.s with their IDs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 2,611,000 registered voters of the district, only about 469,980 have linked their Aadhaar numbers with their voter’s ID cards till Saturday morning. This figure stands at about 18%. Even voters, themselves, can do the needful by downloading the Garud mobile app.

According to the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the drive to link the Aadhaar numbers of voters with their voter’s ID cards began on August 1. The primary objective of this drive is to avoid duplicity of the names of voters present at two or three different locations in the voters’ list.

Official sources of the District Election Office said that, in the scrutiny of the voters’ list, it was found that the voters often add their names to the voters’ list at their new locations but do not delete them from the voters’ list of the previous locations. In order to rectify this anomaly, the task of linking of the Aadhaar number with the voters’ list is being carried out across the country.

As far as the district is concerned, there are 2,611,000 registered voters. Primarily, the task of linking the Aadhaar number with the voter’s ID is given to the block-level officers (BLOs). They collect the Aadhaar numbers and link them with the voter’s ID cards through the Garud mobile app. The task is going on in the district, but has not picked up pace yet as no deadline has been set to complete the task. According to the figures of Saturday morning, out of 2,611,000 voters, Aadhaar numbers have been linked with voter’s ID cards of only 468,980 voters.

In order to boost the drive further, the voters have also been authorised to link their Aadhaar numbers with the voter’s ID cards of their family members by downloading the Garud mobile App. Collector and District Election Officer Manish Singh has appealed to all the voters of the district to register themselves by downloading the Voters’ Helpline App from Google Play Store and link the Aadhaar numbers of their family members to contribute to the process of holding fair elections. Aadhaar linking will facilitate identification of duplicate voters and identification of voters at the time of voting.

Collector Singh said the Election Commission of India had given instructions to link the voter’s ID cards of voters with their Aadhaar numbers. For this Voters’ Helpline, Garuda app has been developed and released. Voters can also link voter’s ID card and Aadhaar card from the web portal, National Voter Service Portal nvsp.in, on their own or with the help of their BLOs. He has appealed to the voters of the district to link their voter’s ID cards and Aadhaar cards as soon as possible.

Any voter can update their own and their family members’ Aadhaar numbers with the voter’s ID cards through the Voters’ Helpline app or www.nvsp.in . For this, the voter will have to update all the information in Form 6B.

