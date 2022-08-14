Indore: Only 5% city youths aware about unsung warriors who freed India

Freedom fighters | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives to snatch Independence for the nation from the British seem to be lost in the void of time and their stories have been brushed under the carpet. The youths of the city have either forgotten—or have not known—about the legends of the city who were hanged to death for fighting for an independent nation.

Free Press questioned 60 youths about the unsung warriors of the city, including Saadat Khan, Bhagirath Silawat and Bakhtawar Singh, who had sacrificed their lives. Surprisingly, only 5% of the targeted population was aware about them, while only 3% knew their contributions in the fight for an Independent India. The other 92% of the youths have never even heard about these brave warriors of the city.

Ishu Sharma said, “I’ve never heard about any of them, but I’d like to know about their contributions. It's a shame that we’re not made aware of such warriors.”

Prathmesh Vyas, a university student, said, “The contribution of Saadat Khan to the fight for Independence can never be overlooked. When the entire Holkar Empire was bowing down to the Britons, it was he who instilled in the soldiers the desire for freedom and brought them to the battlefield.” He added, “I know about Bhagirath Silawat and Bakhtawar Singh, too, but can’t really recall their contributions.”

Vox populi

‘These names are new to me’

“I’ve not heard any of these names yet, and, yes, they’re totally new to me. But I’ll make sure that I read about them as it fascinates me to discover what warriors the land of Indore has given to the nation’

— Aditya Burde, citizen

‘Don’t remember any details’

‘In the 1850s or around that time, the prominent freedom-fighters were hanged to death in the city itself. I know that they played an important role in attaining Independence for the nation, but don’t remember details about them’

— Ishan Arora, citizen

‘Wasn’t taught about them’

“I’ve never heard these names. Neither was I taught about them in school or college, nor does anyone in my friends’ circle know about them’

— Vikas Jain, university student

