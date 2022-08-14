Indore: Minister Usha Thakur hoists Tricolour at railway station

National Flag of India |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur unfurled the National Flag at Indore railway station on Saturday. MP Shankar Lalwani, former MP Krishna Murari Moghe and other public representatives and railway officers and employees were present at the programme organised on this occasion. Minister Thakur also administered the oath of patriotism and service to the nation to the public representatives, officials and citizens present at the programme.

Thakur said that, under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ being organised in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the National Flag had been hoisted at Indore railway station on Saturday. She said, “Our National Flag is being hoisted with full pride, not only at the railway station, but also in every house, establishment, institution and office in the state.” Appealing to all the residents of the city, she said they should inspire the coming generation with the spirit of service to the nation by hoisting the National Flag at their respective homes till August 15.

Thakur had started the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ by unfurling the Tricolour at her residence.

Tribute paid at statue of Ahilyabai

On the death anniversary of the immortal brave lady and Lokmata Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, a unique symbol of women’s empowerment, minister Thakur and MP Lalwani garlanded the statue of Maa Ahilyabai Holkar and bowed to her.

Tiranga Abhiyan begins, to continue till Monday

A three-day-long ‘Tiranga Abhilyan’ began in the district on Saturday. It will continue till Monday (August 15).

On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Tiranga Abhiyan started in the district on Saturday. The city is submerged in Tricolour under the campaign. Wherever one looks, one sees the National Flag waving in the breeze. This is the first time after Independence that such a large number of people are waving the Tricolour everywhere at the same time. Effective implementation of this campaign is being done in the district under the direction of collector Manish Singh.

Every section of society is taking an active part in the campaign and no section of society is untouched by its fervour. Remarkable cooperation is being shown by government servants, people of different religions, social workers, citizens, media and so on. Under the campaign, people of all religions are seen unfurling the National Flag in their homes. Rallies are also being taken out continuously for public awareness by various organisations. This has created an even more intense atmosphere of patriotism.

On Saturday, a rally was taken out at Mhow by hoisting the National Flag in the presence of additional collector Pawan Jain, SDM Akshat Jain, tehsildar Abhishek Sharma and other officials. Similarly, doctors also took out a rally from MTH Hospital.