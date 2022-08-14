490 students, including 111 girls, get degrees at IIT Indore convocation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore conducted its 10th convocation on August 13 with Dr Anil Kakdokar, Padma Vibhushan, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India and former secretary to the Government of India, gracing the occasion as the chief guest. Professor Deepak B Phatak, chairperson, BoG, presided over the ceremony. Professor Suhas S Joshi, director and other Senate members were present during the convocation. In this convocation, a total of 490 students received their degrees, including 111 girl students. They included 269 B.Tech, 61 Ph.D, 88 M.Sc, 65 M.Tech and 7 MS (Research) students.

Professor Joshi said “Research has been our forte and we’re committed to contributing to society and helping people at the bottom of the pyramid through it. It’s a matter of pride that, out of 83 patents filed, we’ve been granted 19. Although the IITs are known for technology, we’re equally focused on humanities, too, and have been working on the application of technology in this domain. The minister for education has advised IIT Indore to develop ‘Amrit Sarovar', which will be a lake with 100 metres diameter with sitting places, a jogging track and natural amphitheatres and landscaping.”

For the first time, IIT Indore is also issuing Blockchain-enabled digital degree certificates to all the graduating students. These certificates are cryptographically protected and, hence, cannot be tampered with or forged and also globally verified by anyone anytime and anywhere without the need to digitise or scan the hard copy of the certificates manually.

Danyal Shahid Shamsi | IIT Indore

‘Keen on analog circuit design’

‘I’m really happy to become the gold medallist of the batch and for the position I’ve achieved. I always had a keen interest in analogue circuit design and would like to continue working in the field of this specialised subject for a year or two,’ says Danyal Shahid Shamsi, IIT graduate of Electrical Engineering who received the President of India gold medal.

Ankita Mondal | IIT Indore

‘Agricultural waste management’

‘My work focuses on agricultural waste management, where I aim to focus on possibilities which can help us pull down carbon emission,’ says Ankita Mondal, who received the Buti Foundation gold medal for her performance in the Masters research paper M.Sc.

Preeti Jha | IIT Indore

‘The most difficult part of her research was to collect data and survey during the pandemic, but the professors helped her with their full potential which made her present one of the best PhD dissertations,’ says Preeti Jha, winner of this year’s VPP Menon gold medal given for the best Ph.D dissertation work by a female student. Preeti is a Ph.D. student of the Computer Science and Engineering department.