Indore: Only 22.7% Students Clear BEd 4th Sem Exams; Colleges Cry Foul |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is once again in the news for delivering poor results of teacher education courses. Only 22.73 per cent students could clear BEd fourth semester exams, results of which were announced lately. Out of 6,338 students in the fourth semester, only 1,440 got through the exam. A total of 3,647 students got ATKT, whereas around 1,200 failed. The results of 91 students have been withheld.

Irked by the poor results, a group of students created a ruckus on the RNT Marg campus of the DAVV in the afternoon on Thursday and even college directors met university officers and expressed displeasure over poor results.

Devi Ahilya Private Teacher Education Colleges' president Abhay Pandey and office-bearer Sunil Pandya along with college directors met registrar Ajay Verma and informed him that the university has been producing poor results of the BEd courses for the past two-and-a-half years.

“This is the eighth result in a row wherein students were handed poor marks,” Pandey alleged.

The colleges alleged under-marking by examiners for students of private colleges. They said that something needs to be done to improve the results of the BEd course. Verma said that they will do a sample review of randomly picked answer books. If significant deviation is found in the main and review results, answer books of that subject will be re-evaluated.

The registrar asked the colleges to provide information about the subjects whose results are not as per the expectation of the students. It has come to light that most of the students either have failed or have got ATKT in Educational Technology and ICT and Creating an Inquisitive School subjects.

Why poor results in BEd, MEd courses only? Ask colleges

Directors of teacher education colleges asked the registrar why only BEd and MEd courses show low pass percentages. “Our allegation of poor evaluation of answer books and under-marking in BEd and MEd courses stands. We need a thorough investigation into the matter so that a solution to the long-standing issue can be found,” they said. Last year, only 40 per cent students passed the second-semester exams. A total of 6,200 students took the exam, 3,719 students got ATKT and 242 failed.

The college directors said that the MEd result is poorer than the BEd result. The average pass percentage for MEd has been 8 to 10 per cent in the last three years.