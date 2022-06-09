Indore: One more Covid death after 16 days, 100 cases reported in 8 days

AFP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the fluctuating Covid cases, the death of a 90-year-old woman due to the pandemic disease has been reported on Thursday.

The death of any patient due to Covid is reported almost after 16 days as the last death due to Covid was reported on May 23. With this, the total number of deaths in the city reached 1463.

“A 90-year-old woman died due to Covid on Thursday. She was suffering from hypertension and diabetes and was bed-ridden for many years. Her family members informed that she had been sick for the last seven years and was unvaccinated,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

Meanwhile, the number of cases has also seen a surge in the last one week as 100 cases were reported in the last eight days in Indore including the highest number of cases in this period on June 7 i.e. 17 cases along with the highest positivity rate of 10.37 percent.

Meanwhile, 16 more patients tested positive on Wednesday and the total number of positive patients reached 208,122, so far. However, the decrease in sampling has pushed the positivity rate up as only 264 samples were tested on Thursday.

However, officials said that most of the patients found positive are asymptomatic and many of them were unaware of the fact that they are suffering from the pandemic disease.

“Many people who had visited hospitals for treatment of other diseases or for planned surgery were found positive. Now we will have to live with the disease and it is better for the people to remain vigil and to follow the norms to prevent the disease like they were doing for many months,” Nodal officer of COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that with the decreasing cases, people have stopped wearing masks, using sanitisers, and following social distancing.

Another senior health officer too appealed to the people to remain cautious as fluctuation in weather may trigger cases as seasonal diseases are already rising.

On June 8, the total number of active cases was only 86 in the city.

