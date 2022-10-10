Indore: One-day job fair to be held on October 14

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A small, one-day employment fair is being organised in the district by the District Employment Office on October 14. The fair will bring an opportunity for unemployed youths to get jobs in various reputed companies. The employment fair is being organised from 10.30 am to 3 pm at the District Employment Office, Polo Ground.

Deputy director (Employment) PS Mandloi said that, at the fair, many reputed companies from the private sector, such as Lotus Electronics, Patel Motors, Flipkart, Rooprang Stores, Vardan Agri Solutions, Insta Connect and so on will be recruiting candidates for more than 300 different posts. Employment will be provided on attractive salaries for the posts of sales executive, technician, telecaller, team leader, delivery boy, manager, accounts assistant and so on.

Applicants of ages between 18 and 45 years who have completed their Class 8 to post-graduation in any subject and applicants with technical qualification can also get employment according to their qualifications by participating in the employment fair for the above posts. It is advised that the applicants participating in the employment fair bring copies of their bio-data and photocopies of other certificates, such as Aadhar card and so on, along with certificates of all their educational qualifications. It is mandatory for applicants participating in the fair to wear masks and follow all Covid rules.