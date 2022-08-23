Indore: One COVID-19 death reported after 18 days, 11 new cases found in city

Image for representation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the fluctuating Covid-19 cases, a 76-year-old woman died due to Covid-19 disease on Tuesday.

The Covid death was reported after 18 days as the last death was reported on August 5. With this, the total number of deaths in the city reached 1469.

“A 76-year-old woman died due to Covid on Tuesday. She was suffering from diabetes, and hypertension. She was admitted to a private hospital on August 17 and found RT-PCR positive there,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya told Free Press.

Meanwhile, 11 more patients were tested positive on Tuesday with the rate of positivity at 2.13 percent. The total number of positive patients reached 212091, so far.

On August 23, the total number of active cases was only 147 in the city.

Read Also Indore: Operation of six trains affected by heavy rain