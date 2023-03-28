Indore: One bus, One truck seized, four vehicles fined for over Rs 33,700

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Regional Transport Office continued the drive against errant passenger buses to prevent the increasing number of bus mishaps and also to achieve the revenue target.

According to regional transport officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO and divisional flying squad launched a checking drive on Mhow Road and Dhar Road to check passenger buses.

“Over 60 buses were checked during the drive. We checked the permit, insurance, and PUC certificate of the buses. We also checked to see whether they were overloading, over-speeding, or using pressure horns, etc,” the RTO said adding, “A fine of Rs 33,700 was slapped on four buses for violating the Motor Vehicles Act. A bus was seized on which a tax of over Rs 33, 900 was due while a truck plying without a permit was also seized.”

