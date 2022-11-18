Indore: Once best performer, Indore RTO now struggles to resolve CM helpline complaints

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once at the top in resolving CM Helpline complaints, Regional Transport Office, Indore is now struggling to resolve the complaints, thanks to a shortage of blank cards and a slow server.

RTO, Indore had received awards in the district as well as at the state level for being the best performer in resolving CM Helpline complaints multiple times but the officials were on the receiving end during the video conferencing with the transport commissioner, held on Wednesday.

According to sources, the pendency of CM Helpline complaints is increasing continuously and the maximum number of complaints is for the delay in printing the driving licence and registration cards.

“Hundreds of complaints of CM Helpline are pending and being forwarded to the upper level. Most of the complaints are for pending registration cards and licences. RTO officials too expressed their helplessness in the same as the pendency is taking place due to shortage of blank cards,” sources said.

Meanwhile, RTO staff also said that the situation turned worse after the system shifted to the VAHAN portal as the format of registration card and licence has changed. Updating to the new format of the printing system too took time and caused increasing pendency.

“Yes, there is some pendency of CM Helpline complaints mainly for registration cards and licence cards. We have informed the senior officials about the poor supply of blank cards for the same,” RTO Pradeep Sharma said.

He added that the SmartChip Company, responsible for printing registration cards and licence cards, have blamed the shortage of semiconductors across the world as the reason for the shortage of cards.

“However, the (SmartChip) officials assured us that they would provide us with sufficient cards in a week. We will ensure resolving the pendency at the earliest,” the RTO added.

‘0001’ sold for Rs 2.5 lakh

The craze for fancy vehicle registration numbers, especially for ‘0001’, continued in the city as the number was sold for Rs 2.5 lakhs. Total of 48 numbers were sold through online bidding for the numbers through the centralised Vahan portal on Thursday. As many as three applicants had applied for getting the number ‘0001’ in the MP09 ZF series at the bidding and it was sold at the highest bid price of Rs 2.5 lakh to Asha Confectionery.

