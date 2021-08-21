Indore: Onam celebrated with mirth and merriment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Malyali community in the city celebrated Onam at Ayyapa temple on Saturday, say Malayali Samaj members.

They prayed for the country’s prosperity, played music, sang songs and organised feasts to celebrate the day.

They made flower carpets called Pookklam on the occasion.

Awaiting the major feasting party on Sunday, people wished each other and shared plans.

Onam is a 10-day affair. The three key days start Friday and end with Avittam on Sunday, the members of the Samaj said.

Thiru Onam, celebrated on Saturday, is the most important day of the festival.

Educationist Asha Nair said, “Onam celebrates the harvest of paddy, which is our staple diet.”

“The story of Mahabali and how he learned the lesson of humility is often retold to children on this day,” Nair said. She said she used to hear the story again and again in her childhood.

President of the temple committee Sajan Panicker said, “During preparation for this festival, men work together at night cutting and slicing vegetables, which is a soothing sight.”

She said participation of men in serving and cooking makes women feel pampered.

Men and women work together for cutting and arranging flowers to make a carpet.

When the carpet is complete, everyone wishes each other a peaceful life, she said.

“Since it is a working day, we all have prepared a small version of Sadya in our homes and will enjoy it together,” businessman Vishwanathan said.

He further said a traditional food is prepared with banana and rice on the occasion.

While a group of men played first Thalam on the classical musical instrument, women chatted and sang classical songs.

Indoreans garnished and presented Sadya in unique ways from banana leaves to fancy dishes on the occasion.

