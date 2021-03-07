Indore: ​On Women's Day rose buds for ​Swachhata Didis

Indore:

As Indore set its eyes on the cleanest city tag for the fifth time in a row, Indore Municipal Corporation decided to dedicate International Women Day to 3,500+ ‘Swac​h​hata Didi’ (women sanitation workers) who had a major role securing the tag four times.

IMC officials said that they were day and night working for the cleanliness of the city. With their broom they keep the city clean.

On the instructions of IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal the IMC will felicitate the Swachata Didi with a rose bud. The commissioner also urged citizens to thank the cleanliness worker and appreciate them for their work.

Herbal garden inauguration

In Ward-4, the herbal garden will be launched by the former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, commissioner Pal and former corporator Changiram Yadav on the occasion of women’s day.

Commissioner Pal said that along with the cleanliness drive by the IMC, beautification work of the gardens of the city is being done on the principle of 4R, along with work is also being done to make the five wards of the city zero-ward.