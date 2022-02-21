Indore: On the run murder accused arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was on the run after killing his cousin brother and injuring his uncle was arrested by the Malharganj police on Sunday. The accused was absconding for the past six months.

Additional DCP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoriya said that accused Bhola alias Ankit Yadav was booked for killing his cousin Swapnil in Malharganj following an argument over some issue between them. The accused had also injured Swapnil’s father when he tried to intervene. After stabbing the cousin and cousin’s father, the accused fled. A reward of Rs 10,000 was also announced for his arrest.

Information was received that the accused reached the city to attend a family function in the Palakhedi area. After the information, the police reached the mentioned place and managed to arrest accused Bhola from there. He told the police that he had been staying in Delhi, Haryana and UP during his on the run period.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:14 AM IST