Indore: On-the-run accused of fraud case at RTO office arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Tuesday arrested a fraud accused, who was on the run in connection with a fraud case in the RTO office that took place four years ago.

Earlier, the police had arrested some of the other accused involved in the same case.

According to the Tejaji Nagar police station staff, a case under sections 420, 467, 468, and 34 of the IPC was registered against two persons including the computer operator of the smart chip company in 2018. In the complaint, the RTO officers had revealed that some accused were indulging in preparing forged receipts to make temporary registration of the vehicle.

During the investigation, the police found the role of the accused Sagar Soni, a resident of Chhota Bangarda area of the city. Since then, the police had been searching for him. The police had announced a bounty of Rs 10000 on his arrest.

Based on a tip-off, the accused was arrested from the city by the joint team of the crime branch and the Tejaji Nagar police. The crime branch handed him over to the Tejaji Nagar police station staff for further action against him. The investigation is on in the case and the police said that the role of other people in the case is also being investigated.

Read Also Indore: Colleges doubling up as polling booths refuse to hold DAVV exam