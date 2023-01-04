Indore: Colleges doubling up as polling booths refuse to hold DAVV exam

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The elections for nagar panchayat and municipalities in Malwa-Nimar are casting their shadow on first-year supplementary exams of undergraduate courses.

The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has declared the timetable of exams from January 19 to February 2.

The voting for the urban body election is on January 20 at Dhar, Pithampur, Khandwa and Barwani, and counting is on January 23. The colleges doubling up at polling booths have refused to provide their premises for supplementary exams.

They wrote to the DAVV authorities to either change the dates of the exams or shift the exam centres from their premises to some other institutions.

Deputy registrar (exams) Rachna Thakur confirmed receiving such requests from the colleges.

“We will decide on their requests in a day or two,” she said.