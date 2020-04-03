Indore: On Syedna sermon, Dawoodi Bohras pray via live stream, donate ration

Indore: The Shia Dawoodi Bohra community is offering prayers via online live streaming and taking steps to help underprivileged families’ especially daily wagers with ration and medicines. These actions are being taken following directives from Dawoodi Bohra Community Spiritual Guru Syedna Ali Qadar Mufaddal Saifuddin and instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Community spokesperson Mazhar Hussain Sethjiwala said, “Following the directive from Syedna, our mosques go live for half an hour from 9:45 pm to 10:15 pm.”

Members of the community come online and following the video stream read out their prayers.

Following instructions of Syedna, the community has donated ration for daily wagers, underprivileged families and senior citizens. The collected ration and medicines are being stored in 12 colonies including Saifi Nagar, Hussain Mohalla, Badri Bagh Colony, Saifi Mohalla, Bohra Bakhal, Nazampura and others.

From these deposits, Saifi Ambulance is delivering medicines to people in need. In their message to the community sent out by Syedna, every community member has been instructed to strictly follow the lockdown and keep social distance to break the spread of coronavirus.

Further, families in Indore are connecting with families in Mumbai and helping them out with whatever is possible.