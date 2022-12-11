Indore: On duty Swachhata Didi hit by bus 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Swachhata Didi (woman cleanliness worker) who was busy sweeping the road near the Gangwal bus stand when a passenger bus hit her, and its wheel ran over her legs. Her condition is out of danger.

Chhatripura police station in-charge Pawan Singhal said that Sumitra was busy in her work near the bus stand when a bus going to Pithampur hit her. She fell on the road, and her legs came under the bus wheels. She was critically injured and taken to a hospital where her condition is stable. Police are trying to take her statement to know the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

The police detained the bus driver, but he claimed that his bus had not hit her. The police are examining the CCTVs of the spot as well.

Woman lies down on railway track, injured

A woman was injured after she lay down on the railway track near Laxmibai Railway Station on Friday. Even though a train passed over her she received only minor injuries.

According to the police, the woman is mentally challenged. She reached the railway station from her home in the Biyabani area of the city and lay down on the track and got injured when the train passed over her. She is receiving treatment at a local city hospital.