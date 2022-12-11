Indore: Girl steals from aunt's place to release brother from jail

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl was arrested for stealing valuables worth Rs 4 lakh from her paternal aunt's place in Heera Nagar police station jurisdiction on Saturday. The girl reportedly informed the police that she needed the money to release her brother, who is in jail in connection with a murder case.

Heera Nagar police station in-charge Dilip Puri said that Arun Chaurasiya resident of Khatipura area complained that on December 7 he had gone to work and his wife had gone to drop their child to school. When his wife returned home at around 11.30 am, she found the door of the almirah open and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh missing.

His wife had kept the key to the front door inside a washroom near the entrance of the house.

When they checked the CCTV, they found his niece entering the house. Police said the niece has confessed her crime.