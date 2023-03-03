Indore: Olympian boxer Mary Kom to inaugurate 15th annual WINCARS conference

e-Paper Get App
Over 200 women cardiologists across the globe to discuss cardiac issues

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 03:05 AM IST
article-image
Mary Kom | File picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There are only four women cardiologists for every 100 cardiologists and they are not getting equal chance like men in the field. “Not only is the number less but the women cardiologists had to work harder as compared to men to make their place in the field as patients prefer men consultants over women,” interventional cardiologist Dr Sarita Rao said.

She added that to increase the participation of women researchers and physicians, the women cardiologists have constituted their own association ‘Women in Cardiology and Related Sciences’ (WINCARS) and it is going to organise its 15th national annual conference dedicated to creating a common platform for physicians and cardiologists to discuss women related heart diseases.

“WINCARS is akin to WIN (Women’s International Networking) in western countries and the Women's Heart Foundation in European countries. The guest of honour for this conference, being held on March 4 and 5, will be former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Padma Shri Mary Kom, and Dr Sangeeta Reddy.

Dr Sarita Rao, organising secretary, said, “This year, WINCARS has come up with a fascinating concept of collaboration with international female experts while live session would be conducted by international faculty including Dr Ramesh Dagubatti, Dr Florim Cuculi, Dr Elvin Kedhi, Dr Edgar Try, Dr Fazila Malik, Dr Belen Cid, and Dr Monica Kher.

