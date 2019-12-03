Indore: Old GDC students can’t use mobiles on campus

Indore: Days after Government Holkar College banned use of mobile phones by students in campus, Old GDC followed the suit. The college also banned use of mobiles phones by students in classrooms and campus.

“The students can carry mobile phones with them can’t use them until it is very necessary,” said principal Sumitra Waskel.

Students had been advised to switch off their mobile phones and keep it in their bags while in classrooms. “When outside classroom then also students would have to keep their mobile phones in silent mode. They can take calls only when it is necessary. Use of social media like Whatsapp, Facebook etc is completely prohibited,” the principal said.

Recently, Holkar College had imposed such a ban on students. There is provision for fine if a student is found talking over phone on campus, said Holkar College principal Suresh Silawat.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajeev Dixit, who was posted in New GDC, has been transferred to Holkar College.