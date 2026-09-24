Indore Officials Seize ₹21 Lakh Worth Of Edible Oil From Malharganj Warehouse | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food safety officials launched a drive to check the quality of edible oils from other states and districts of Madhya Pradesh and seized edible oil worth Rs 21 lakh on Wednesday.

According to the officials, during inspections in Malharganj and Siyaganj, officials collected 11 samples and seized around 10,500 litres of edible oil worth an estimated Rs 21 lakh.

Officials inspected the warehouse of Shyam and Shyam Oils Private Limited in Malharganj. Officials collected nine samples of Sona Sikka brand groundnut oil and Kachchi Ghani mustard oil in different pack sizes for testing.

Officials said the premises lacked the required food licence. Officials seized around 10,500 litres of edible oil from the warehouse.

Officials sent the samples to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal. Further legal action will be taken after the laboratory reports are received.

As part of the same campaign, officials inspected Shankar Mahadev Traders on Main Road in Siyaganj.

Officials collected samples of Premium Refined Groundnut Oil and Gulab Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil and sent them for quality testing.

The Food Safety Administration said the special drive will continue to check edible oils entering Indore, prevent adulteration, and ensure consumers get safe, quality food products.