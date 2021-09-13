Indore: Officials in a tizzy after six COVID-19 cases found in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six COVID-19 cases found at Palasia in Indore on Monday have made the officials nervy.

Among six, four are family members of an industrialist and two are domestic helps.

According to information, three family members, who are positive, had recently visited Tirupati Balaji Temple and returned to the city via Hyderabad on September 6.

All the positive patients have been admitted to a private hospital. Sources said that only two patients have symptoms, the rest of them are asymptomatic.

A team of the health department led by Dr Fayyaz Shaikh and Dr Mohan Pandey took samples of 18 people including family members and house staff. Tehsildar of Juni Indore Preeti Bhise also inspected the residence to ensure containment of the house.

“Six people were tested positive in the same house including four of the same family and two were workers in the house. Those found positive include a 56-year-old male, a 75-year-old male, 80-year-old male, and a 55-year-old female of the same family. The domestic helps include a 20-year-old female, and a 25-year-old male,” the contact tracing team said, adding that three members including a male and two female had recently visited Tirupati Balaji on September 4.

The family members went through Covid testing in a private lab after getting cough and cold.

“Two reports of the family members were found negative but they were tested positive in the third report. One of the family members and two workers were infected after coming in contact with those who returned from Hyderabad,” Dr Shaikh said.

Fluctuation in Covid cases continues

City has been seeing fluctuation in Covid cases for the last many as six patients were found positive on Sunday but no patient was found positive on Saturday.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:53 PM IST