 Indore Officials Foil Child Marriage Of 13-Year-Old After Fake Documents Exposed
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Indore Officials Foil Child Marriage Of 13-Year-Old After Fake Documents Exposed

Authorities in Indore stopped the marriage of a 13-year-old girl to a 42-year-old man after fake age documents were detected. Verification confirmed the girl’s true age through education records. Acting on a complaint from Rangwasa village, officials intervened, cancelled the ceremony planned in Ujjain, and dismantled arrangements. The family was counselled and warned.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
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Child Marriage Foiled In Indore After Fake Documents Exposed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of child marriage are rising steadily, prompting strict vigilance by authorities. In a recent incident on Friday, officials foiled the marriage of a 13-year-old girl to a 42-year-old man after detecting forged documents. A

cting under the directions of collector Shivam Verma, the women and child development department investigated a complaint from Rangwasa village.

Initial mark sheets submitted by the family falsely showed both children as adults. However, verification through the district education office revealed the documents were fake. Authentic records confirmed the girl was 13 and her brother was 19.

Officials, including Rajnish Singh and team members, intervened immediately, counselled the family and got the marriage cancelled. The proposed ceremony, linked to a community practice involving exchange marriages, was to take place in Ujjain. Authorities ensured preventive measures at both locations.

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The decorated venue was dismantled, and service providers were warned under legal provisions. Officials reiterated that child marriage is punishable and urged communities to prioritise education and the lawful age for marriage.

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