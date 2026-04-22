15-Year-Old Girl Married Off In Bhopal Despite WCD’s Intervention; FIR Filed Against Groom & 2 Others -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was married off by her family despite Women & Child Development officials trying to stop the ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Thua Kheda area of Bhopal, which has also shaken the administration.

Authorities from women and child development and Anganwadi reached the spot after receiving information about the child marriage and tried to counsel the family. However, the family members did not agree and went ahead with the ceremony.

Despite being told that the girl is underage for marriage and action could be taken against them for conducting child marriage, the family members concluded the wedding.

The groom, named as Deepak Nath, hails from Raisen.

Videos surface online

The videos of the wedding have also surfaced on social media, after which Child Rights and Human Rights officials have expressed concern and ordered action.

The netizens have also condemned the incident strongly and demanded strict action against the incident.

FIR registered against 3

Acting on the matter, police registered an FIR against 3, including the groom Deepak Nath and Rajendra Nath & Jagdish Nath.

At present, police are searching for all the accused and have assured strict action against them as soon as they are apprehended.

Officials said that strict legal action will be taken under child marriage laws, and the accused may face arrest and jail.

Further details are awaited iin the matter.