Indore: Officers directed to earmark places for vehicle parking

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Raghavendra Singh and SP Hansraj Singh chaired a meeting of the Peace Committee at police control room to check preparedness for upcoming festivals.

To solve the problem of excessive traffic in the city, collector Singh guided the concerned officers to take quick action to solve problems.

Talking about the problems of heavy traffic and blockages he said that the prime reason is insufficient parking. In the absence of designated places for parking commuters park their vehicles anywhere which creates problems thus orders were given to mark designated areas for parking.

Instructions were given by collector regarding cleanliness in all 18 wards of the city. SP Singh ordered the officers to take strict action against greengrocers and others who illegally occupied roads.

Additional collector Anupama Chauhan, ASP Sakharam Sengar, SDM Laxmi Gamad, SDOP Shraddha Sonkar, Tehsildar Ajay Pathak, Kotwali police station in-charge Shivram Tirole and others were also present.