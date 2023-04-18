 Indore: Officers directed to earmark places for vehicle parking
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Officers directed to earmark places for vehicle parking

Indore: Officers directed to earmark places for vehicle parking

To solve the problem of excessive traffic in the city, collector Singh guided the concerned officers to take quick action to solve problems.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Raghavendra Singh and SP Hansraj Singh chaired a meeting of the Peace Committee at police control room to check preparedness for upcoming festivals.

To solve the problem of excessive traffic in the city, collector Singh guided the concerned officers to take quick action to solve problems.

Talking about the problems of heavy traffic and blockages he said that the prime reason is insufficient parking. In the absence of designated places for parking commuters park their vehicles anywhere which creates problems thus orders were given to mark designated areas for parking.

Instructions were given by collector regarding cleanliness in all 18 wards of the city. SP Singh ordered the officers to take strict action against greengrocers and others who illegally occupied roads.

Additional collector Anupama Chauhan, ASP Sakharam Sengar, SDM Laxmi Gamad, SDOP Shraddha Sonkar, Tehsildar Ajay Pathak, Kotwali police station in-charge Shivram Tirole and others were also present.

Read Also
MP: Alirajpur's Nimita selected as assistant loco pilot in Western Railway
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Officers directed to earmark places for vehicle parking

Indore: Officers directed to earmark places for vehicle parking

Indore: Over 1008 units of blood collected in 36-hour camp

Indore: Over 1008 units of blood collected in 36-hour camp

Indore: Temperature crosses 39 degrees Celsius mark, likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius today

Indore: Temperature crosses 39 degrees Celsius mark, likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius today

Waxing gone wrong in Indore: Spa ordered to pay 70k

Waxing gone wrong in Indore: Spa ordered to pay 70k

Indore: WCD struggles to fill up 10K vacancies in state

Indore: WCD struggles to fill up 10K vacancies in state