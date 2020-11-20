Indore: Obtaining PUC certificate in 3 months to be mandatory

Indore: Obtaining Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate in every 3

months will be mandatory for four wheel drivers. The measure will help

in checking the rising pollution of the city. Public Sector

Undertaking (PSU) Oil Marketing companies (OMC) have been instructed

to install PUC check machines at every petrol-pumps by December 31.



Dr. Pawan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner, gives this instruction

while holding a review meeting regarding pollution control at his

office on Friday. Expert of issues on Environment Dr. Sharma said special efforts will be made by the district administrations to make the Indore division pollution free. He instructed to install PUC check-up machine on petrol pumps by 31 December 2020. This work will be done by oil companies including HPCL, IOC, BPCL, Reliance Petrol and Avantika Gas. It will be compulsory for drivers to get PUC certificate in every three months. He directed RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi to regularly check commercial vehicles. Work should be done by covering all the ongoing construction works in the city, so that there is no air pollution. Banning of coal-fired oven in hotels should be done and commercial gas connections should be given to them by the Food Department to identify and reduce air pollution.



He also said that he has given instructions to all collectors to immediately stop stubble burning by the farmers in their district. Commissioner Dr. Sharma has instructed the AICTSL to replace diesel run city buses with CNG and open 76 new charging stations for running e-buses in the city.



Pollution increased due to crackers RK Gupta, Regional Manager of Pollution Control Board, informed that due to the firing of the crackers on the occasion of Diwali has increased pollution in the city, which needs to be

controlled by public support. He said that control of pollution can be

achieved only with public support.