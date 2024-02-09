Indore: Obscene Act At Airport Shames City 

Indore Airport |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an incident that brought shame to the city as well as to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport a case of obscene acts being done by a sweeper with a girl student at the city airport has surfaced. It is also alleged that the accused tried to show the student a porn movie. MP Shankar Lalwani, who is also the chairman of Airport Advisory Committee, has assured that an FIR will be lodged against the accused.

The incident is of 4th February. A student of the city was going to Udaipur by IndiGo flight 6E-7424, which departs from the city at 12.25 pm. The student reached the airport at 11.30 pm. After completing all the formalities, she was waiting for the flight in the security hold area on the ground floor when Kishan Khandare, a sanitation worker at the airport, reached near her. Seeing the student sitting alone, he first started roaming around her. Then he went and sat on the empty seat near her. After some time he started doing obscene acts to catch her attention but when the student did not pay attention, he started a porn movie on his mobile and showed it to the student who got scared by this and immediately got up and ran away.

She immediately informed the Airport Terminal manager over the phone and the CISF was alerted. CISF jawans immediately reached the spot and caught the sweeper.

The sanitation worker, an employee of BVG (Bharat Vikas Group) company doing housekeeping work at the airport was fired from the job immediately after his company was informed.

Following the incident, questions are being raised whether girls and women are not safe even at places like the airport.

Reacting to the incident MP Shankar Lawani, said that it is highly condemnable. I am in Delhi, but have talked with senior officials including the Airport Director in this matter and added that the police have taken action against the guilty sweeper.