Indore: Nursery student ‘brutally’ bashed by teacher, case registered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A nursery student was allegedly beaten up badly by her teacher for not completing homework.

Slap marks are clearly visible on the face and cheek of the girl, 4, who is a student at MGN School in Khizrabad under Khajrana police station area.

Victim’s father lodged a complaint against the teacher at Khajrana police station on Friday.

The incident came to light when the girl returned home in the afternoon along with her brother, who studies in class-2 at the same school.

On being inquired about slap marks, she narrated the ordeal to her mother.

The girl informed her mother that she was beaten up by teacher Mehrunnisa for not doing homework.

Police said that when the victim's mother reached MGN School with the victim girl, the school management did not even listen to her complaint. She then informed the girl's father Tasleel.

Tasleel told police that the same teacher had beaten up the girl even a month ago.

The school administration officials said that the matter was under consideration in the core committee and action would be taken against the teacher.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 05:06 PM IST