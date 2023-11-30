Indore: Number Of Tables Increased To Speed Up Vote Counting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The counting of votes for all the nine assembly segments of the district is set to take place from 8 am on December 3. In a bid to increase the pace of counting the number of counting tables has been increased. This may help in early completion of counting of votes and ultimately early declaration of the results.

Now EVM votes will be counted on 145 tables whereas earlier, votes were to be counted through EVMs on 126 tables. Similarly, for counting of postal ballots, the number of tables has been increased from 9 to 37. Thus a total of 47 tables, 19 for EVM and 28 for postal ballots have been increased.

It was informed in the meeting that 16 EVM tables are being placed for Depalpur assembly constituency, 16 for Indore-1, 21 for Indore-2, 14 for Indore-3, 14 for Indore-4, 20 for Indore-5, 14 for Mhow. Counting of votes will be done simultaneously on 14 tables in Rau and 16 tables in Sanwer assembly constituency. Similarly, counting of postal ballots will be done on 3 tables in Depalpur assembly constituency. Similarly, for counting of postal ballots, four tables each have been installed for Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Mhow and Sanwer assembly constituencies. Counting of postal ballots for Indore-5 and Rau assembly constituencies will be done on 5 tables each.

A meeting of representatives of political parties was organised at the collector's office here on Wednesday to give information about the arrangements made related to counting of votes. Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T presided over the meeting. He said that to speed up the counting of votes, the number of tables has been increased after the approval of the Election Commission of India.

Information was given about the role and responsibilities of the counting agent. It was stated that carrying electronic devices like mobile etc. will be prohibited. First the counting of postal ballots will be started, after that the counting of votes will start through EVM. Separate counting rooms have been made for all the 9 assembly constituencies.

Counting supervisor, counting assistant and micro observers have been appointed for the counting of votes.

Their first phase of training has been completed and the second phase of training will take place on November 30. Similarly, the personnel counting postal ballots, are also being trained. Counting teams have been formed for each table. Apart from this, employees have also been appointed in reserve. Apart from counting of votes, nodal officers have also been appointed for other works.