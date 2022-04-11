Indore: NSS students launch awareness campaign

Mhow (Pithampur) (Madhya Pradesh)



National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Pithampur Government College organised a one-day camp on Monday, which was presided over by Dr DK Verma, principal of the college.

Apart from this, survey of Covid-19 vaccination work was done.Dr Verma told students in detail about personality development and communication skills.

Senior professor Dr Vinod Khatri informed the students about the process of survey work and its utility.

NSS programme officer Professor Arvind Sakwar conducted the programme.



Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 08:17 PM IST