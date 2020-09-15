Indore: NSA order against PDS scam linchpin Mohanlal Agarwal

Indore: Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh issued orders to book Mhow PDS scam ring-leader Mohanlal Agarwal, son of Jaganlal Agarwal, under National Security Act (NSA) on Tuesday. Agrawal is absconding and a reward has been announced for his arrest.

A PDS scam worth around Rs 50 cr was exposed in Mhow recently. The accused used to siphon off good quality PDS ration meant for poor to the open market and substitute it with poor quality grains. Following raids and investigation, FIR was lodged at Bargonda police station against transporter Mohanlal Agarwal, his sons Mohit and Tarun Agarwal, associates Ayush Aggarwal and Lokesh Aggarwal and four ration shop operators, among others.