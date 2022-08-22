Indore: Now voter’s ID card to be sent by speed-post

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From next April, instead of block-level officers, voter’s ID cards are to be sent to voters at their residential address by speed-post.

According to an order issued by the Election Commission of India, all voters will be given their voter’s ID card through speed-post from April 1. Earlier, the BLO used to be responsible for delivering the voter’s ID card. But, this time, the Election Commission has given this responsibility to the postal department.

The cards will be delivered through speed-post in all the districts of the state from April 1. The voters will not have to pay any fee for this. A message of speed-post will be sent on whichever registered mobile number a voter enters in the form. This will make tracking of the cards easier.