Indore: Now, self power-meter reading becomes more convenient

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has changed the self meter reading process in the new year and has given more convenience to the consumers than before.

Earlier, there was facility of self-meter reading only from first five days of the month. Now, according to the billing schedule, the consumers will get the flexibility in the duration of days during the month. Based on the local arrangement of each zone and distribution centre, information about the five flexible days is being given to the consumers through SMS on their registered mobile along with Urjas app notification.

Superintending Engineer (information technology department) Sunil Pataudi said that the process of self photo meter reading has been simplified. Now, consumers will get the facility to send readings through Urjas App, depending on the billing schedule of the respective zone, distribution centre.

During this, the self PMR recorded in the schedule period will be accepted in the billing, on the basis of which the bills will be prepared.

Pataudi said that those who send self PMR will also get information about the readings recorded through SMS.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:02 AM IST