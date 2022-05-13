Indore: Now… pay for, and collect receipts of, traffic challans at the click of a mouse

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, you will not have to stand in a queue in front of traffic stations as the traffic police department is all set to provide an online challan option, where people can pay for, and collect receipts of, challans at a single click. The Indore traffic police department is all set to improve traffic management in the city. DCP (Traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain spoke to Free Press on initiatives launched by the department for traffic management, strategies and measures to take Indore to the numero uno position in traffic management. Excerpts…

Q. What Initiatives have been taken by the department, so far, for managing traffic at the busiest squares of the city?

A: We’ve recently been working on managing traffic at the prominent squares, which include the 15 busiest squares of the city. We’re in touch with eminent institutions which will help us in this. We’ve made sure that every square is attended by an official during the peak hours.

Q. Which institutions have you appealed to regarding the traffic management project? How have the responses been, so far?

A: IIM, IIT and SGSITS and some other institutions will soon present us with their models of traffic-free squares and help us introduce new and advanced techniques to improve traffic management. All the institutions are coming together with their expertise to help us manage the traffic situation in the city. Committees have already been set up regarding this and these proposals are expected to be presented by June 30.

Q. Speeding is always a major issue and the reason behind most mishaps in the city. What measures have you taken to tackle this?

A: Already aware of the gravity of the situation, we’ve provided interceptors to the traffic-in-charge of different squares which helps them identify speeding vehicles. Appropriate action is taken accordingly when a vehicle violates the law.

Q. Accidents near busy junctions are much more frequent nowadays. What is your take on such incidents?

A: A major focus is on these situations since, for us, managing traffic and people’s safety is of the utmost importance. Whenever an accident happens, our department visits the location to understand in details the reason behind it. Situations are analysed and then discussed with the road engineering department. Required action is taken and the safety of the public is always prioritised.

Q. Is there any provision for automation that the department is going to introduce? Or any particular technical advancement that is to be introduced?

A: Apparently, we’ve been planning to introduce e-challans, where the receipt and payment of a challan will be made available online to the public. This’ll not only ensure fair challan collections by the department, but will also save time for people who have to, otherwise, stand in long queues outside the department to pay their challan amounts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:03 AM IST