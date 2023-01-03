Indore: Now even consumers can get GST refund  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now even consumers or unregistered persons can claim refund of GST for example if a supplier has charged more tax on any goods or services from a consumer then as per the rules, the refund of the difference amount of such tax can be claimed by the consumer at his own level.

This can help consumers, especially in case of booking amount of flats and houses deposited with a builder and where the delivery of the flat or house is not done.

These are some of the important decisions taken by the GST Council in its 48th meeting. To explain these decisions a joint workshop was organised by MPTLBA and CTPA for technical interpretation of these and some other important provisions and rules mentioned in GST legislation. Recently CBIC has issued several notifications. Keynote speaker of the session and GST expert CA Sunil P Jain explained them to the traders and tax consultants.

Jain said that according to the new changes if a person has entered into an agreement to purchase a flat/house from a builder and the buyer has not cancelled the deal with the builder by a specified date (after November of the next year for the previous financial year), but later cancels his transaction, then the buyer will be able to get a refund of GST paid under such transaction directly by applying on the common portal. For this the person wanting to receive such a refund will have to apply for temporary registration.

Jain said that another rule 37-A provides that, if a buyer has not paid for the goods and services received from the supplier within 180 days from such receipt, he shall be entitled to claim ITC availed in respect of such payment.

Earlier, the presidents of both the organisations AK Lakhotia and Kedar Heda delivered the welcome address. CA Rajesh Mehta, who has been recently elected as general secretary of All India Federation of Tax Practitioners, was cordially welcomed and felicitated by both the organisations.

The live broadcast of the programme was also made through YouTube for the benefit of the members from outside the city, so that all the tax consultants of the state can get the benefits of the workshop. More than 250 members directly participated in the programme.