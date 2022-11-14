Indore: Now, city buses to cover major routes connecting Bypass societies

AICTSL buses |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of connecting the Bypass societies with different parts of the city, the AICTSL has introduced 4 new city buses that will cover two major routes to the city’s outskirts. The bus will cover the western and eastern parts of the city starting their routes at the Mhow Circle and Radisson Square while taking people from the Bypass societies.

“We’ve received many applications in the past appealing to us to introduce new bus routes that connect societies in the Bypass region with the eastern and western parts of the city. The department launched four new bus routes this month that will connect the outskirts with the Mhow Circle and Radisson Square,” said an AICTSL official.

The buses were first introduced on trial basis in October, but now has been officially run on the route. The buses include two routes: the first one starts at the Mhow Circle to Silver Springs Society via IT Park Square and Tejaji Nagar; the other starts at Niranjanpur to the Sampat Hills Society via Radisson Square and Pipliyana Square. The buses are now available in the morning and evening hours, but, after a few months, will be available every hour.