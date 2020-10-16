Indore: Now bodies left unattended in District Hospital mortuary

Indore: Days after the inhumane treatment with the dead bodies in the mortuary of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, another such case has come to fore in District Hospital on Friday where two bodies were left unattended for four days.

The incident came to light when local residents lodged complaints about a foul smell in the area.

Dead body of an unidentified man was kept in the mortuary, outside the freezer, for the last four days. The body was left by the police as the man had met with an accident in Simrol and police have been trying to identify the same. Similarly, the body of an unidentified woman found in the Aerodrome police station area was also kept outside the freezer for two days.