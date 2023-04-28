Indore: Now, Atal city buses for Ayodhya, Varanasi, New Delhi

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Months ahead of inauguration of Ram Mandir Temple at Ayodhya, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Thursday said that Atal City buses for the temple town and other places in the country would be rolled out as part of public transportation expansion services.

“As part of the extension of Atal City Bus services, buses for religious places like Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ujjain and Omkareshwar would be started in FY 2023-24. Besides, the buses will also be started for New Delhi, Udaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad and other cities,” he said while presenting his first budget of Rs 7,473 crore for financial year 2023-24 at Brilliant Convention Centre on Thursday.

During a public rally in Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that Ram Mandir Temple at Ayodhya would be inaugurated on January 1, 2024.

In his budget speech, Bhargav also stated that Indore would be developed as Digital and Solar City.

He stated that budgetary provision of Rs 60 crore has been made to develop Indore as Digital City. “Wi-fi Zones would be developed at 150 squares in the city. Besides, a data centre of IMC would also be setup to house facilities like e-office,” he stated.

The IMC also made Rs 50 crore provision for Solar City project.

“The vision document of solar city project will be released on May 3,” Bhargav said. He stated that power requirements of all buildings owned by IMC and 200 gardens would hinge on solar

energy.

Like previous fiscals, the IMC did not levy any new tax this financial year as well. In fact, the IMC decided to bear cost of installation of streetslights at 400 gated colonies in the city.

