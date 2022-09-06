Indore: Notices to be issued to officers in time limit meeting

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has instructed that notices be issued to officers absent at the Time Limit (TL) meeting held on Monday.

The meeting was held at the collector’s office on Monday. It was presided over by collector Singh. Additional collector Pawan Jain, Dr Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Rajesh Rathod and other departmental officers were present at the meeting. Singh reviewed the time-sheets and directed that the related cases be resolved as soon as possible.

At the meeting, the fisheries officer was absent without prior information. The collector instructed his staff to issue him a show-cause notice. In view of the negligence in the work of making Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) of fishermen in the fisheries sector, he also directed that the salary of the fisheries officer be stopped.

Singh did a department-wise detailed review of the pending cases on the CM Helpline. He directed that the cases registered under the CM Helpline be resolved within the stipulated time-limit. Cases should be resolved with quality and satisfaction. He said that action would be taken against the departmental officers who were continuously being negligent in redress of complaints. He instructed the CMHO that continuous follow-up action should be taken on children and pregnant mothers found anaemic in the Dastak campaign.

Read Also Indore: Coarse grains and daal packing above 25 kg to be GST exempt