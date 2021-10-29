Indore: Not just theory papers, CBSE keen to hold offline practical exams also

Indore:

While students are demanding that Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conduct Term 1 board examinations online or cancel them, the board is all set to conduct not just written offline examinations but also practical examinations.

Considering the effect of last year’s online classes on students’ learning, the board does not want to conduct online examinations for board classes in this academic session.

Though there is a chance that the online petition from students again escalates and the examination is cancelled entirely, there is no such announcement as yet.

The board had decided that the 2021-22 board exams for CBSE classes 10th and 12th will be conducted in two parts or terms.



Term 1 exam will be completely based on multiple choice questions (MCQs). Further, each theory paper for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 will be of 40 marks.

“As per the instructions of CBSE, practical examination will be conducted for 15 marks in Term 1 and another practical examination of 15 marks before Term 2,” UK Jha, chairman of Indore Sahodaya complex of CBSE schools, said.

Practical exam schedule yet to be released

The latest instruction from CBSE has asked schools to conduct practical examination as per initial decisions. “We are still to plan and devise a timetable for practical examination for Term 1,” Jha said. Though the instructions are clear, the guidelines for conducting practical examinations are still awaited.

The internal assessment was conducted in 2020-21

CBSE practical exam is called internal assessment and whereas the theory exam is called external assessment or main examination. “In board examination, practical exams test students' practical skills and techniques usually in laboratory, clinical or field settings,” Jha said.

In the last academic year, practical examinations were conducted by schools. Those who missed the examination were going to re-attempt it, when second wave of Covid-19 hit the country.

Hence, the board had cancelled the re-examination of practical tests.

Sample papers to prepare for exams

Students attempting the board examination can check and download the Term 1 exam sample papers. Sample papers are considered essential for the preparations of examination.

The term 1 exam will be completely MCQ-based, while the Term 2 exam will either have detailed questions or MCQ questions, depending on the coronavirus situation in 2022.

This year, because there will be two separate terms, the sample paper will help students get familiar with the new format of the question papers and pattern.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:09 AM IST