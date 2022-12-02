Indore: Not getting salary for six months, MYH blood bank ex-staffer ends life 

File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly committed suicide as he was upset at not getting salary for six months, police said on Thursday. He was employed in the blood bank in MY Hospital and had borrowed some money from someone. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the exact reason for his suicide.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Gaurav Tahar, a resident of Musakhedi area of the city. He was found hanging by one of his family members after which he was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Younger brother Neeraj said that Gaurav was employed in the blood bank in MY Hospital and was not getting his salary for six months. He had borrowed Rs 3 lakh and was upset as he was unable to repay the loan. Miffed at not getting salary for so long, he had left the job a few days ago. Family members alleged that he took such an extreme step due to the same.

Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide has not been established as yet. Information is being taken from his family members and his workplace.

