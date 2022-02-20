Indore: North-easterly winds pull down day temperature again

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City weather took a U-turn on Sunday as the day's temperature dropped three degrees Celsius from the temperature recorded on Saturday.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the drop in temperature is due to a change in wind pattern as the winds started blowing from easterly to north-easterly.

The temperature had crossed over 30 degrees Celsius mark on Saturday as it reached 31 degrees Celsius mark but it again dropped by three degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Moreover, officials of the meteorological department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the month as the temperature will increase for the next two days and will decrease again but the fluctuation would be one-two degrees Celsius.

“The sky remained clear and the winds were blowing with the speed of about 12 kilometres per hour increased turned the day cool comparatively,” the met officials added.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below the normal. However, the night temperature remained above normal by two degrees Celsius and was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius.

“A feeble western disturbance is affecting the western Himalayan Region due to which the northeastern part of the country may witness rainfall. Under the influence of this condition, the day temperature will continue to fluctuate as it may increase for two days but it will drop again while the night temperature will remain above the normal temperature,” the met department officials said.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:09 PM IST