Indore: Noorani Nagar, Limbodi declared as containment area amid coronavirus outbreak

After two suspected cases of Covid -19 were reported in areas belonging to Noorani Nagar, Dhar Road and Limbodi, Khandwa Road, the district administration declared these areas as containment zones.

The order of this regard was declared late on Friday by District Magistrate Lokesh Kumar Jatav. One patient, resident of Noorani Nagar, opposite to Masjid, Dhar Road and another one from 260, Main Road Limbodi, Khandwa Road was found COVID-19 positive.

Their homes have been declared as ‘Epicenter’ and the 3 km radius of their home has been declared as ‘Containment Area’. As per the order the entire movement under the containment area will be restricted. It would be appropriate for all residents of the containment area to be in home quarantine. Traffic inside the container area will also be completely restricted.

The whole area will be controlled by a Special Quick Response Team (RRT), which will be deployed by CMHO there. The team will have a physician, an epidemiologist, pathologist, microbiologist and documentation staff along with a medical mobile unit. Continuous screening will be done by health workers at the exit point of the said area.

All teams will monitor the COVID-19 suspected case daily and will ensure to inform the Rapid Response (RR) team if possible symptoms of COVID-19 infection such as fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath etc. found in anyone.