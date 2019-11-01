Indore: Non-subsidized LPG cylinder dearer by Rs 77

Indore: The prices of the non-subsidised and commercial (LPG) cylinders have jumped by Rs 77 and Rs 119 to Rs 704.50 and Rs 1266 respectively in the city. However, the prices of the subsided cylinders will remain steady at Rs 627.

This time, the market price of non-subsidised domestic gas cylinders (14.2 kg) has increased by Rs 77 to Rs 704.50 from Rs 627.50.

Gas cylinders and petrol prices have been constantly fluctuating after petroleum companies were given permission to fix the price of their goods. According to sources of a public sector oil marketing company, the domestic cylinders, which cost 627.50 from Friday will now cost Rs 704.50 in the city. The prices of commercial gas cylinders (19 kg) have also increased by Rs 119. The shopkeepers will now have to get commercial cylinder for Rs 1266. So far, they were getting it at Rs 1,266. The increased prices have come into effect from Friday morning.

LPG prices have increased for the third consecutive month. The domestic gas cylinder’s cost has increased by about Rs 105 in last three months. At the same time, Rs 193 have been increased on commercial cylinders in last three months.

LPG prices largely depend on international prices of crude. When crude prices go high, LPG cylinder rates also move up. For the poorer sections, the government has subsidised these prices. Cooking gas is now easily accessible to most people in the city. Prices of LPG cylinders are revised every month by union government. LPG is known to be a very clean fuel, which is why it is preferred. There has been a substantial rise in the use of this gas for domestic and commercial purposes over the last few years.