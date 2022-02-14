Indore: No time for Teddies! Soft toys business has plummeted to 20 percent compare that to 2020

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even when the Third Wave of Covid-19 is receding, the soft toys business couldnot pick up pace even during the ‘Diwali’ of business week, that is Valentine’s Week. According to local shop owners, they could get only 20 per cent of the business than expected during Valentine’s Week.

“The last time that we got a good business of teddy bears and toys during Valentine’s Week was in 2020, just before the outbreak of the disease in the city. The business turned less than half in 2021 as the new wave of Covid hit again in the last week of February and March,” shop owner of Teddywala at Jail Road said. He added it was expected that business would increase this year, but that did not happen as business dropped to only 20 per cent.

“By 2020, we were getting business of about Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 every day and it used to reach about Rs 1 lakh on Teddy Day during Valentine’s Week. This year, we couldn’t get business even as usual during Teddy Day and Valentine’s Week,” the shop owner said.

Another soft toy shop owner explained that the major reason for the loss in business was online education and offices. “We got most of the business from college students of other cities who live in Indore for their studies. Similarly, people living in Indore for jobs also have a good share of our business output as they buy teddies and toys to express their love for their partners. But, as classes are online and so are offices, our potential customers aren’t in the city,” he said, adding, “Local people buy teddies and toys for display of affection only occasionally and remain shy on specific days.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:34 AM IST