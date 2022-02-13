Valentine's Day 2022: From 'Raataan Lambiyan' to 'Tere Bin', top 10 romantic songs to set the mood right

It's the season of love, and with Valentine's Day around the the corner, the spirits are flying high. Love is in the air, and couples are looking forward to having a great Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day is celebrated to express your love without getting judged. This time, instead of saying 'I Love You', express your feelings with romantic songs.

Whether you love or hate some of the often over-the-top love songs, it is hard to not sing along to these love filled tunes. The lyrics of Bollywood songs have the power to make you feel special. Thanks to amazing composers and singers, we have many mushy songs and it is hard to pick the favourite.

Here's a list of romantic songs that you can listen to at any given point and just set the right mood for the day.

1) Tere Bin- Simmba

2) Mere Naam Tu- Zero

3) Ban Ja Rani- Tumhari Sulu

4) Humsafar- Badrinath Ki Dulhania

5) Kaun Tujhe- M.S. Dhoni

6) Ik Vaari- Raabta

7) Mast Magan- 2 States

8) Raataa Lambiyan- Shershaah

9) Moh Moh Ke Dhaage- Dum Laga Ke Haisha

10) Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hain- Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 04:39 PM IST