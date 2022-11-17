Indore: No smooth run for RTO & dealers on VAHAN portal even after 3 months

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than three and half months have passed since the system of issuing driving licence and registration has been shifted to the VAHAN portal but there is no end to the ordeal of the people applying for work in Indore RTO.

Moreover, the transport department officials too are facing trouble due to this and the irony is that there is no helpline or complaint number for receiving guidance for the same.

Officials of the Regional Transport Office, Indore raised the issue of slow server, and scarcity of blank cards for printing licence and registration cards during the video conferencing with the transport commissioner and other senior officials.

“The issue of the slow server of VAHAN portal was raised during the video conferencing on Wednesday. We informed the officials about the ordeal which is causing pendency of work and we got an assurance from them that things would improve in a couple of days. The NIC officials informed us that they are making a few changes in the server and portal which will solve the bugs,” RTO Pradeep Sharma said.

Due to the problem of slow server, hundreds of applicants had to wait for hours to get the work done as the server remained down for the last few days.

Meanwhile, senior officials had also directed Indore RTO to serve notice to the vehicle dealers as they are not updating information about the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on the portal which also has led to increased pendency.

“As directed by senior officials, we are serving a warning letter to the dealers and will take action against them if they fail to update the data again. We are also warning them for releasing vehicles sans HSRP,” the RTO said.

Scarcity of semiconductor causes blank card shortage

The service of issuance of driving licence cards worsened in the Regional Transport Office as now the office is facing a shortage of blank cards. According to official sources, over 25,000 people have been waiting to get their licence and registration cards.

“Shortage of cards was also discussed during the conference and officials of SmartChip Company asked for a week to improve things as they cited shortage of semiconductor as the reason,” Sharma added.