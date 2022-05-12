Indore: No relief in sight till May 16, City bakes at 43.4°C, highest in five years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s maximum temperature on Thursday broke the record of the past five years and reached a peak of 43.4 degrees Celsius. The temperature above it, in the month of May, was recorded in 2016 when it touched the 44-degree-Celsius mark.

Indore is witnessing an excruciating summer with back-to-back records of the highest temperature this month.

The night temperature on Wednesday was 28 degrees Celsius, turning it uncomfortable, to say the least, for the residents as hot winds continued to blow across the city till late in the evening. Regional meteorological department officials said that hot winds in the state had led to the mercury level soaring and that it may further intensify in some parts of the state.

Forecasting hotter days ahead, officials said there was no chance of a sharp fall in temperature in the next couple of days. Chances of pre-monsoon activities are also bleak till May 16 as the new western disturbance will generate over Iran and will make a slight impact on the state’s weather,” a department official said.

The day temperature has continued to hover over 40 degrees Celsius for the past one week and it turned unbearable on Thursday, which was 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

Heat prevents people from venturing out…

Hot winds gripped the city throughout the day, which resulted in less traffic on the roads in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the health department appealed to people once again to take special care of pregnant women, children and the elderly. The department has also appealed to people to avoid moving out and keep themselves hydrated. Medical officer Dr Anil Dongre said patients suffering from dehydration and abdominal infections had doubled in the past few days. ‘People should avoid having rich food and drink ample amounts of water,’ he said.

Indore experienced the following extreme values in May:

1. The highest maximum temperature of 46.0°C was on May 31, 1994

2. The lowest minimum temperature of 16.7°C was on May 3, 1881

3. The highest monthly rainfall of 107.7 mm was in May 1886

4. The heaviest rainfall in 24 hours was 99.1 mm on May 29, 1886

ALSO READ Bhopal: Sanchi shop manager sends notice to BMC commissioner after his shop gets razed down

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:59 PM IST