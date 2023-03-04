e-Paper Get App
Indore: No need to get domicile certificate for Ladli Behna scheme

In this regard, a virtual meeting of the officers was organised where they were informed about the rules of the scheme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T has said there is no need to get an income and domicile certificates for availing benefits of the Ladli Behna scheme.

Due to some misunderstanding, many women reach Lok Seva Guarantee Kendra at the collector's office, to get the domicile certificate on Friday.

The collector clarified that there is no need to attach these certificates with the application of the scheme. However, the applicant should have her account in a bank, and it should not be a joint account. The beneficiary must have Aadhaar and Samagra number, and it is also necessary to link the bank account with Aadhaar. Along with this, it has to be ensured that the bank account is opened under the Direct Benefit Scheme.

Smart City CEO Divyank Singh and additional collector Rajesh Rathore, officials of women and child development officers participated in the video conferencing from collector's office.

