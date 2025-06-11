 Indore: No Escape From Street Dogs; Every Hour 5 Indorians Fall Victim To Dog Bites
3,880 dogs attacked humans in May

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
Indore: No Escape From Street Dogs; Every Hour 5 Indorians Fall Victim To Dog Bites | FP Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The menace of stray animals in Indore has reached alarming levels, with an average of over 125 people attacked every day—that’s nearly five person every hour. The biggest threat? Stray dogs. According to data from the Hukumchand Polyclinic (Lal Hospital), 3,880 individuals were bitten by stray dogs in May alone.

This shocking figure is part of a broader issue. In total, 4,143 people were injured by animals in just one month, including attacks from pigs, monkeys, cats, rats, and even snakes. These victims received anti-rabies and related injections from this single hospital, underscoring the magnitude of the crisis.

If this is the situation in just one government hospital, the overall condition in the entire city and district would surely be far worse. Yet, there appears to be no coordinated response from the health or municipal authorities, as residents continue to face daily threats from animals roaming unchecked.

How to Stay Safe from Dog Bites:

Avoid feeding or approaching stray dogs, especially in groups or near garbage dumps

Walk carefully in early morning or late night hours, when stray dog activity is high

Teach children to stay calm and avoid running when near unfamiliar dogs

Keep a safe distance and do not tease, provoke, or stare directly into a dog’s eyes

Carry a stick or whistle during walks in areas known for stray dog presence.

Report aggressive dogs to municipal helplines or local animal control units.

Animal bite cases reported in May at Hukumchand Polyclinic (Lal Hospital)

Animal Number of Bite Cases

Stray Dogs 3,880

Cats 148

Monkeys 37

Rats 63

Pigs 12

Snakes 3

Total Cases 4,143

